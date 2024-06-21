First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.28

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and traded as high as $41.38. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 19,771 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 547,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 45,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

