First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Buys $10,847.40 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III bought 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,847.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,203.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First National comprises 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

