First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 6,015 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.28. The company had a trading volume of 787,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average is $237.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

