First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in RTX were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in RTX by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in RTX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

RTX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

