First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 297 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 402.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 633,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $259.24. 4,015,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,098. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average of $280.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

