First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

