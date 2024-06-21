First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

FCAP stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

