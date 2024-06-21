Financial Survey: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Vycor Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05% Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and Vycor Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 148.46%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Vycor Medical.

This table compares Delcath Systems and Vycor Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $2.07 million 109.15 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -3.07 Vycor Medical $1.46 million 1.98 N/A N/A N/A

Vycor Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vycor Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Vycor Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

