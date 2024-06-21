Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
