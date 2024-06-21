Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 68.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.