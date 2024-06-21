Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.89. 7,939,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,012,576. The company has a market capitalization of $441.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.