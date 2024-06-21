EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 1,885,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

