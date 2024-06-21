EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.41. 1,947,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

