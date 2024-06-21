EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. 462,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

