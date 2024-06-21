Ethereum Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $428.70 billion and $15.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,505.96 or 0.05434970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,276,728 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

