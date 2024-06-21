Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 48,169 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $33.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $512.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $14,694,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

