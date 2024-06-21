Ellida Mcmillan Purchases 1,000 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan bought 1,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,400.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PhenixFIN Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 125.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN accounts for about 3.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.32% of PhenixFIN worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Articles

