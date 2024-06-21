Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EW traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,442. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

