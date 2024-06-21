EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) versus KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Critical Contrast

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $17.02 billion 0.27 -$1.70 billion ($7.71) -2.23 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.17 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.31

KORE Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar -23.47% 2.26% 0.85% KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares EchoStar and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EchoStar has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EchoStar and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 4 1 1 2.50 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

EchoStar presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.64%. KORE Group has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 411.30%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than EchoStar.

Summary

KORE Group beats EchoStar on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names. The Retail Wireless segment provides prepaid and postpaid wireless services under the Boost Mobile, Boost postpaid, and Gen Mobile brands, as well various wireless devices. The Network Deployment segment deploys a facilities-based 5G broadband network and commercializes deployment of 5G VoNR. The Broadband and Satellite Services offers broadband services to consumer customers, which include home, and small to medium-sized businesses; and satellite and multi-transport technologies, and managed network services to telecommunications providers, aeronautical service providers, civilian and defense government entities, and other enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

