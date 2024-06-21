Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $476.73

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.73 ($6.06) and traded as high as GBX 485.88 ($6.17). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.16), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 476.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.71. The firm has a market cap of £144.20 million, a PE ratio of 11,875.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

