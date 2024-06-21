Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 165,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,501. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

