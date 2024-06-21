DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

