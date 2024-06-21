Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,606. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

