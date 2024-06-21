Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 9.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,418. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

