Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Holdings Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 201.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFSI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 33,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,361. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $413.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.