DigiByte Market Capitalization Tops $136.20 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $136.20 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.06 or 0.00595642 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00114624 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008973 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00036434 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00248903 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00041377 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067781 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,084,081,089 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
