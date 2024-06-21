Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Further Reading

