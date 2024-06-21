DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.19

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, DEI has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $91.29 million and approximately $2.19 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00115041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.