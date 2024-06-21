Daktronics (DAKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $11.01 on Friday. Daktronics has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

