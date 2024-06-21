DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $313.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.08. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $182.53 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.