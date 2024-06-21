Czech National Bank Sells 246 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

ON traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.