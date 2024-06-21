Czech National Bank Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

VICI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.11. 1,404,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.