Czech National Bank Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.4% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 403.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 720 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $314.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

