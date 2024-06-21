Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 328,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

