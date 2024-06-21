Czech National Bank Has $156.50 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $156,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 136,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 236.6% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $180.41.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.