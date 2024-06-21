Czech National Bank Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $136.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

