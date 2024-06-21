Czech National Bank Buys 203 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,512. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.