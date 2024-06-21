Czech National Bank Acquires 5,689 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after buying an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,097,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,554,867. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

