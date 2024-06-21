Czech National Bank Acquires 169 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,972,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. 182,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,071. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

