Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

