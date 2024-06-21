CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $256.56 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -400.88 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $100,797,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

