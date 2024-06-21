Critical Review: CAVA Group (CAVA) & Its Peers

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CAVA Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CAVA Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 554 4842 6336 324 2.53

CAVA Group currently has a consensus target price of $81.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.64%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.93%. Given CAVA Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -9.01% -451.74% -5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CAVA Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 224.98 CAVA Group Competitors $2.15 billion $247.80 million 28.15

CAVA Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAVA Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.