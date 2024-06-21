CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,982,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 4,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

