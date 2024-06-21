CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.11. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $4,404,981.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

