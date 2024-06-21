Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 24.9% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $85,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,209. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

