Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.70. The company had a trading volume of 101,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,609. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

