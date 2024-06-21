Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $1.19 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,224,600,446 coins and its circulating supply is 9,632,455,278 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

