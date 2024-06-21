Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $410.35 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Compound token can now be purchased for $49.09 or 0.00077092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $410.35 million and approximately $38.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010830 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,562 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

