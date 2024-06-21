Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.33. 1,245,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.92 and its 200-day moving average is $333.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

