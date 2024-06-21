Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases 246 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.44. 30,684,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,450,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.54. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

