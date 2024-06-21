Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 193,025 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

